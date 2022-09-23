Mobility expert to speak at Shrewsbury brain injury forum

The forum is the latest in a series of events hosted by Shropshire solicitors Lanyon Bowdler.

It will be held at Headway Shropshire, Holsworth Park, Oxon Business Park, on Thursday, October 13 between 9.30 and 11.30am. Anyone interested in attending is being encouraged to book now as places are limited.

The main guest speaker will be Sarah Brew, a clinical specialist physiotherapist at The Movement Centre in Oswestry, who will be giving a presentation about Targeted Training Therapy and the important work the charity does to help children from all over the country.

The Movement Centre is giving children the chance to gain more control of their movement and reach their full potential through Targeted Training therapy, the only therapy of its kind in the world.

The treatment has been helping to transform the range of movement of children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities affecting their mobility for more than 25 years.

A second guest speaker, from Headway Shropshire, will give a short presentation which will include some case studies and a talk on the work they are currently doing. There will also be an opportunity for those attending the forum to tour the Headway facilities.

Dawn Humphries, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team, said: “These events are always well attended and provide an interesting forum for discussion about the issues facing those who have suffered a brain injury.

“We hold these networking events regularly at various venues and invite a variety of specialists along to give short presentations as guest speakers. The work of The Movement Centre at Oswestry is unique, so it will be interesting to hear Sarah’s talk about Targeted Training Therapy which has changed the lives of so many children and their families.

“I would like to thank Headway Shropshire for hosting the forum - another local organisation which is doing so much to improve life after brain injury.

“The forum is free to attend and light refreshments will be available but anyone wanting to come along must please book by Friday, October 7 - places are limited so it’s important to book early to avoid disappointment.

“Brain injury is a particularly traumatic area of personal injury or medical negligence cases. The effects of this type of injury often result in the most profound changes to the lives of victims, family and friends.”

To book, visit bit.ly/BINFOctober2022 and for more information, call Lanyon Bowdler on 01743 280280 or email info@lblaw.co.uk