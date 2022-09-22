Notification Settings

Police search for suspect after man injured during bladed weapon attack in Shrewsbury

By Matthew PanterShrewsbury

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was assaulted with a bladed weapon in Shrewsbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 8.20pm on Kynaston Road, where the victim is believed to have been approached by another man.

The suspect fled the scene, police say.

The suspect assaulted the victim using a bladed weapon, leaving him with facial and arm injuries that required treatment at the scene from paramedics at West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The victim was later taken to hospital for further treatment and by the time emergency services arrived at the scene the suspect had fled.

Officers investigating the incident are calling for anyone who saw the incident or who might have CCTV or dash-cam footage to visit westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ quoting incident 796i of 20 September, 2022.

Witnesses can also call 101 quoting the same incident number or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

