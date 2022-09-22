Curiouser and curiouser: Alice, White Rabbit and Mad Hatter to rescue of pensioner in Shrewsbury

Alice, the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit came to June Flower's rescue in Shrewsbury

June Flower, aged 90, visited Shrewsbury on Saturday but, when it was time to head home, she found herself struggling to find the right stop.

Her confusion arose due to the High Street road closure that runs during the daytime on weekends. So June found herself pounding the streets, looking for the right place to catch the park and ride bus.

Thankfully, before she turned crimson with fury or drowned in her own tears, she bumped into a fancy dress crew in Fish Street. She was able to ask "Would you tell me please, which way I ought to go from here?"

Fortunately for June, there was no Cheshire Cat on hand to send her the way of the mad people, and she was taken up to the bus stop in St Mary's Street.

The streets of Shrewsbury were full of people dressed up in Alice in Wonderland outfits on Saturday. They were taking part in an immersive outdoor game run by CluedUpp Games.

June was thankful for the help of the trio. She said: "I really am so grateful. My friends and my daughter don't believe me when I told them what happened.

"I was absolutely on my knees when they found me but they were so, so kind. The Mad Hatter was lovely. He was extremely well dressed. He had lovely red hair coming out from under his hat.

"They were so courteous and polite. They made sure I had my handbag safe. I'd been at the end of my tether."

She added: "I was 90 in June and I had an awful fall. I can't tell you how grateful I was."