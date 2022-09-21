TV contestant gives Shrewsbury actress pots of tips

Jess Knowles (L) and Lucinda Lovesey (R)

Lucinda, who was a contestant on this year's Great Pottery Throw Downn on Channel 4, gave up some free time to offer Jess some handy hints.

Jess takes to the stage with the Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company at the Walker Theatre in less than a month and was determined to portray the character with as much authenticity as possible but, had never even been near a potter's wheel before.

So when Lucinda heard about the dilemma, she spent an afternoon coaching Jess so now it will look like she knows what she is doing when she is on stage.

Jess said: ""Working with Lucinda was such a great experience. It was lovely to get tips from a pottery expert to be able to bring the iconic scene to life and make it that much more realistic.

"I think it really helps to show Molly’s artistic side, as I think she really pours her emotions into her pottery. It will make the scene really special to be part of."

The 1990 film Ghost starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore as Molly and Whoopi Goldberg and grossed half a billion at the box office.

Lucinda, from Picklescott, just missed out on a place in the final of series five of Great Pottery Throw Down.

The production of Ghost takes place from October 20 to 22 at Theatre Severn's Walker Theatre.