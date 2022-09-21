Shrewsbury town centre has busiest day since Covid thanks to host of events

Shrewsbury had a busy Saturday

Shrewsbury BID has said that on Saturday the town recorded its highest footfall since January 2020, and the highest on any day in August or September since 2016.

Contributing to the busy day in town was the Loopfest - a live charity music festival in pubs around the town, a produce market in The Square and CluedUpp Games' Alice in Wonderland Experience, which saw hundreds descend on the town in Alice, Mad Hatter and White Rabbit costumes.

A Shrewsbury BID spokesman said: "What a phenomenal Saturday in Shrewsbury! The town centre was a hive of activity including the inaugural Loopfest, CluedUpp's Alice in Wonderland game and the Shropshire Produce Market.