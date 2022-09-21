10-year-old's mascot creation joins charity team

Kainat Fatima and Naomi Atkin with the new mascot

‘Sunny’ has joined the fundraising team at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund after staff ran a competition calling on local youngsters to design a mascot for the long running charity, which works to raise awareness of cancer and supports those impacted by it.

Hundreds of entries were submitted and judges on the panel included globally-renowned Charlie Adlard of The Walking Dead comic fame.

Kainat Fatima, who attends Hadley Learning Centre in Telford, was chosen as the winner, and she received a new iPad donated by Reech Media Agency.

The youngster also got to work with designers to see her creation come to life, and Sunny made a special appearance at a school assembly last week where he was greeted with cheers and smiles.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said the mascot is an exciting new addition to the fundraising team and will be popping up throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales at promotional events with the team.

She said: “As part of our LiveLife Cancer Awareness work to help people better understand the signs and symptoms of cancer, we decided a mascot would be a fantastic boost to the team.