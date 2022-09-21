Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

10-year-old's mascot creation joins charity team

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A county cancer charity has introduced a new member of the team – thanks to the imagination of a 10-year-old girl.

Kainat Fatima and Naomi Atkin with the new mascot
Kainat Fatima and Naomi Atkin with the new mascot

‘Sunny’ has joined the fundraising team at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund after staff ran a competition calling on local youngsters to design a mascot for the long running charity, which works to raise awareness of cancer and supports those impacted by it.

Hundreds of entries were submitted and judges on the panel included globally-renowned Charlie Adlard of The Walking Dead comic fame.

Kainat Fatima, who attends Hadley Learning Centre in Telford, was chosen as the winner, and she received a new iPad donated by Reech Media Agency.

The youngster also got to work with designers to see her creation come to life, and Sunny made a special appearance at a school assembly last week where he was greeted with cheers and smiles.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said the mascot is an exciting new addition to the fundraising team and will be popping up throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales at promotional events with the team.

She said: “As part of our LiveLife Cancer Awareness work to help people better understand the signs and symptoms of cancer, we decided a mascot would be a fantastic boost to the team.

“Huge congratulations to Fatima, we were so pleased with the level of entries we received, the imagination of youngsters in our area is phenomenal."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Health
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News