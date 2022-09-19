Notification Settings

Shropshire road to close for 12 days for resurfacing

By Paul Jenkins

Shropshire Council has confirmed the closure of a road for 12 days for resurfacing.

Shropshire Council has planned the work
The closure is of the B4397 Ruyton-XI-Towns from Monday. During weekdays it will be closed from 9.30am to 2.45pm, and then on weekends from 7am to 5pm.

An alternative route via the B4397, the A528, the A495, the B5009, and the A5 will be available.

