CCTV released after number of attempts made on vehicles in Telford

By Megan Howe

Police appeal for information after a number of attempts were made on vehicles in Telford.

Police appeal for information over vehicle interference incidents in Muxton area of Telford

West Mercia Police said that a number of door handles of vehicles were being tried by unknown offenders.

The vehicle interference incidents were being conducted between the times of 11pm and 11.50pm on August 31 within the Muxton area of Telford.

Entry to the vehicles were not made.

PC Berwyn Pratt of West Mercia Police said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items.

"Or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"There are some simple but effective things you can do to help protect your property – where possible remove all valuable items from your vehicle before leaving it unattended.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."

If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, contact West Mercia Police using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk, quoting crime reference number 22/87630/22.

