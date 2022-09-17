Inquest opened into death of man found unresponsive at Shrewsbury homeless charity

David Rodney Pritchard, aged 41, was rushed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after he wasn't responding at Shrewsbury Ark, in Castle Foregate, on September 6 this year.

A hearing at Shirehall was told medics found Mr Pritchard had suffered a hypoxic brain injury after a cardiac arrest, and he was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital. His condition deteriorated and he died the same day.