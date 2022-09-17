Notification Settings

Appeal to find missing teenager last seen in Shrewsbury

By Megan Howe

Police have issued an appeal to find a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in Shrewsbury.

Robbie Lewin
West Mercia Police have today released a photograph of 17-year-old Robbie Lewin who was last seen on Thursday, September 8 in Shrewsbury.

Officers say: "He is 5’ 8” tall, of slim build with dark blond hair. His eyes are bluey-grey. He was wearing khaki green Nike tracksuit bottoms, a white and grey Nike hoodie and black Adidas trainers.

"He could now be wearing a black tracksuit, with black jacket and black trainers."

If you have seen Robbie or know where he is, call 999 quoting reference number MPF DIV/2190/22.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

