Shrewsbury's Battle of Britain service cancelled due to death of Queen

SHREWS COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-13/09/20.Battle of Britain ceremony at the Quarry war memorial, Shrewsbury...

The ceremony in the Quarry in Shrewsbury has been shelved, Shrewsbury Town Council has confirmed.

RAF Shawbury confirmed their personnel would be unable to participate due to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, and associated protocols.

A Shrewsbury Town Council spokeswoman said: "The Battle of Britain service which was due to take place on Sunday has been cancelled due to the mourning period."