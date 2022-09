Armed police were spotted in Floro Lounge in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday morning, searching for a man with a firearm.

Police later confirmed a man in his 50s was arrested and was in police custody.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm that following reports of a man carrying a handgun in Shrewsbury, a man in his 50s from Shrewsbury has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a firearm."