Shropshire veteran shares poignant portrait of the Queen painted during lockdown

Ricky Clark from Shrewsbury with his oil painting in Shrewsbury Abbey

Ricky Clark, 86, decided to get the painting out of his store cupboard and offer it to the people of Shrewsbury with the recent passing of the monarch. It was originally earmarked for a friend who died during lockdown.

The former lorry driver is a fan of the Royal Family, and particularly of the Queen, who he admired for her service during the Second World War when she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

Ricky discovered a love for painting and art when a nurse on the Isle of Wight, where he had been evacuated as a child during the war, gave him a book on the subject. He has pursued the hobby ever since.

He served in the army himself, including in the Suez crisis, and it was in the course of his military service that he first visited Shropshire in 1955 and fell in love with the county.

He also enjoys visiting Ashcott Village near Church Stretton and painting pictures of the horses, and said he thought the county was a great place to retire to - he has lived in the Rea Brook area of Shrewsbury for 25 years.

He said: "The Queen gave wonderful service to the country and I thought with her passing and the fact I had done this painting which was gathering dust after my friend died, it would be a good idea to offer it to them.

"I had an exhibition of horse paintings at the Bear Steps 20 years ago but haven't really had anything displayed since then - it has always been more of a hobby than a profession.