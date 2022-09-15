Shrewsbury's Darwin shopping centre to close for Queen's state funeral

The Darwin Shopping Centre's doors will be closed because all of the centre's tenants have chosen to put shutters up for the Queen's funeral.
A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "If you’re planning to visit Shrewsbury town centre on Monday, please note: The Darwin shopping centre will be closed (as all of the tenants have chosen to close). Raven Meadows multi-storey car park will be closed."
But the council says all its other car parks across the county will be open on Monday and free to use.
A swathe of council services will not be running on Monday, including bin collections which will be moved back a day.
For other bank holiday council service changes see shropshire.gov.uk/queen-elizabeth-ii-1926-2022/bank-holiday-service-closureschanges.