Shrewsbury's Darwin shopping centre to close for Queen's state funeral

Darwin Shopping Centre. Picture; Shropshire Council

The Darwin Shopping Centre's doors will be closed because all of the centre's tenants have chosen to put shutters up for the Queen's funeral.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "If you’re planning to visit Shrewsbury town centre on Monday, please note: The Darwin shopping centre will be closed (as all of the tenants have chosen to close). Raven Meadows multi-storey car park will be closed."

But the council says all its other car parks across the county will be open on Monday and free to use.

A swathe of council services will not be running on Monday, including bin collections which will be moved back a day.