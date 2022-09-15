Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's Darwin shopping centre to close for Queen's state funeral

By David Tooley

A major shopping centre in Shropshire's county town will be closed on Monday for the state funeral of the Queen, it has been announced.

Darwin Shopping Centre. Picture; Shropshire Council
The Darwin Shopping Centre's doors will be closed because all of the centre's tenants have chosen to put shutters up for the Queen's funeral.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "If you’re planning to visit Shrewsbury town centre on Monday, please note: The Darwin shopping centre will be closed (as all of the tenants have chosen to close). Raven Meadows multi-storey car park will be closed."

But the council says all its other car parks across the county will be open on Monday and free to use.

A swathe of council services will not be running on Monday, including bin collections which will be moved back a day.

For other bank holiday council service changes see shropshire.gov.uk/queen-elizabeth-ii-1926-2022/bank-holiday-service-closureschanges.

