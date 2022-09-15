Shrewsbury gardener lands top honour at care awards

Rob McDougall

Rob McDougall, based at Ottley House in Shrewsbury has been crowned gardener of the year for the Central region at the Barchester Care Awards, which celebrate staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,000 residents living in 248 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 2,950 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK.

Rob said: "I liked the fact it was a blank canvas when I started working at Ottley.

"I have put my own ideas into the garden along with relatives and residents thoughts aswell. Its been a project I have thoroughly enjoyed and now it’s a matter of keeping it looking good throughout the year."

Rob is now through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided.

General Manager, Davina Mcloughlin said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Rob. We are so proud of him. The garden tells a story when you walk around it, its vibrant and magical.