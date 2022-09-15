Mourners invited to Shrewsbury Abbey to reflect on Queen's death

Candles lit for Queen Elizabeth II at Shrewsbury Abbey

People across the country will take part in a moment of reflection at 8pm, and mourners who would like to be around others have been invited to Shrewsbury Abbey.

There will be a service earlier in the evening at 6pm, which should finish at around 7pm. Then later, there will be a moment of reflection.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: "People across the country have been invited to join together in a national moment of silent reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.

"The national moment of reflection will take place at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, the night before the state funeral, and be marked by a one-minute silence.

"You can mark this in any way you want to, whether privately in your own home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.