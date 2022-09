The M54 near Wellington. Photo: Google.

Cain Moore, aged 18, did not have a licence when he was caught driving on the M54 near Junction 7 for Wellington on July 28 this year.

Moore, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, admitted at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving without a licence, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of blood.