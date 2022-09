Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings has applied for a licence to sell alcohol off and on the premises - but some local residents say they have had enough of noisy drunks walking back from the town centre to Greenfields and Ditherington past their homes.

One resident has told Shropshire Council that "the unwelcome behaviour myself and other residents have had to deal with is not something we need in an area that was once peaceful.

They add: "I am not against people enjoying themselves but since the removal of the track that used to take people through to and from Greenfields and Ditherington we now have noisy drunks passing at the front of our properties and there has been incidences of damage to property and cars. This will increase."

Some residents are worried because they have had an "increase in unwelcome behaviour from drug pushers/users loitering to the back of the properties and I fear this will increase in turn resulting in crime".

Another objector wrote: "Our fears are that once given an alcohol licence they will then apply for an entertainment licence which again cannot be allowed when this building is so close to surrounding homes.

"The carpark is not big enough to meet the Flaxmill buildings needs and we will end up with our road being blocked by visitors vehicles and the list goes in.

"The residents especially those of Marshalls Court have had to endure enough already, the whole project has destroyed any enjoyment of our homes please don’t let it continue further."

A third objector said: "We have already had to endure years of noise, disruption and suffering from the Flaxmill site in the hope that one day it will all be over and we can start to relax in our own homes again. If they are granted these licences, there will be no end to it and it will just get worse."

In its application to Shropshire Council's licensing department the applicant says they want to use the Dye House to sell alcohol on and off the premises. The shop will be an off licence. They have applied to open the Dye House from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 8pm on Sundays. They want the shop to be able to sell alcohol from 10am to 5pm seven days a week.

They say it will operate to a high standard, with fully trained staff, and operate a 30 minute drinking up time.

They add that CCTV will be used and maintained with images retained for 31 days.

They add that they will help prevent public nuisance by displaying "prominent, clear and legible notices" that ask the public to "respect the needs of nearby neighbours and residents and to leave the premises and the area quietly."

Shropshire Council has called a meeting of its Licensing Act Sub-Committee to meet from 10am on Friday, September 23 to resolve the issue after hearing both sides of the argument.

Police and Trading Standards have withdrawn their representations to the committee after the applicant accepted licensing changes including adding a CCTV and zero tolerance to drugs policy, and wording to be amended around challenge 25 conditions.

Three councillors, Peter Broomhall, Mike Isherwood, and Kevin Pardy will be invited to hear the evidence and make a decision.