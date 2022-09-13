Notification Settings

Low-key but 'positive' first weekend as Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings opens to public

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

The grand reopening of one of the county's most historic buildings proved to be a more low key affair than hoped due to the death of the Queen.

Kate Winsall and Tamsin Foster from Historic England

However, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings still had a "positive" first weekend after its £28 million revamp.

The Shropshire Star was invited for a sneak peak at the new visitor centre and cafe at the "grandfather of skyscrapers" on Thursday morning ahead of the venue reopening to the public on Saturday.

But sadly, later on Thursday, it was announced that Her Majesty had died.

A celebratory reception planned for last Friday evening was cancelled in light of the circumstances. But the venue still opened on Saturday, and Tamsin Foster, public engagement and promotions manager at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said some "great feedback" was received.

"It's not how we planned to do it, but I think it was right and appropriate that we didn't do the celebration events around the opening. We gave our ticket holders the opportunity to rebook if they wanted.

"We had the cafe and exhibition room running. It all went really well. There was a positive atmosphere on site. We had some really nice visitors through the door and they seemed to enjoy the cafe and exhibition. They asked lots of questions and gave some great feedback.

"Although it wasn't exactly the big moment we had planned, it was still really positive."

The site was a flax mill for 89 years and then a maltings for 90. It has been closed for the last 35 years. Four floors of offices for 300 workers have been created above the cafe and exhibition, so the site can have a third life as an important workplace in Shrewsbury.

Tickets to The Mill exhibition, which is open 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Sunday, cost £7.50 for adults and £5 for children. The cafe is open 9am to 5pm Wednesday to Sunday, with increased opening hours during the school holidays









