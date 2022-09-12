Was young Felix the first Shropshire cub to give his promise to the new King?

Felix Braven-Giles

The family of Felix Braven-Giles, aged nine, recently moved to the county town's Telford estate and on Thursday last week – the day of the Queen's death and the accession of King Charles to the throne – he took his new promise at the 1st Monkmoor group.

Mum and trainee vicar Zoë said: "We are really proud of him taking his oath to the new King – it is of quite historical importance."

Mrs Braven-Giles, aged 43, added: "The leader of the group had to make a phone call just to check if it could go ahead, and it could."

Young Felix's mum added the word King to his certificate - it is contained in the promise to do his duty to the King. And it should be a great memento to keep for years to come.

Young Felix, who attends Mereside Primary School, said he enjoys the activities of the cubs and is looking forward to the next meeting.

Mrs Braven-Giles, who is married to Daniel, aged 45, says she thinks the cub and scouts gives great opportunities for young people to experience many things. She was a guide and a member of St John Ambulance growing up.

"I think Scouting is absolutely fantastic for giving young people the opportunity to do things that I wouldn't be able to do for them," said Mrs Braven-Giles.