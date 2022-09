The crash happened between a car and van

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were scrambled from Minsterley and Shrewsbury stations at 5.37pm with an operations officer also there.

When they arrived at the scene at Stoney Stretton, near Shrewsbury they found a crash involving one car and one van.

Firefighters say they used cutting equipment to get the person out.

The person was left in the care of the ambulance service.