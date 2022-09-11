Intricate lace making on show as part of group's 40th anniversary

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 10/09/2022..Pics in Shrewsbury at Bayston Memorial Hall where the Shrewsbury Lace Makers were at work getting ready for an upcoming exhibition in the town. L-R: Thelma Foster, Janet Foster and Gill Hubbard..

Shrewsbury Lacemakers group's annual exhibition is a celebration of its 40th anniversary.

It is beingheld in the Bear Steps Gallery, Fish Street, until October 1.

Visitors can enjoy live demonstration of lace making and there Twill also be opportunities to try out the principle steps in bobbin lace.

This year's theme is Darwin: Evolution and Lace, taking Darwin and his work as a source of inspiration.

Spokesperson for the group, Thelma Foster said: "We are demonstrating modern interpretations of this ancient craft. Our members have been busy making everything from bees and butterflies, to a boat and a map of the world. We are showcasing the age-old skills which can be practised today."

Shrewsbury Lacemakers was started by the late Lucy Castle in 1982 and is a non-profitmaking group which meets monthly to produce examples of all types of handmade lace, many of which are of historical significance.

“New members are always welcome to join Shrewsbury Lacemakers, and we hold monthly meetings at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, Bayston Hill. They can learn new skills, with no

previous experience necessary. Members enjoy professional tuition, and we have a comprehensive library of books, videos and DVDs and patterns for people to learn the basics of this interesting craft with a warm, friendly welcome."

"People can start at Novice Level learning basic stitches, with patterns provided and starter kits available a. As well as English lace people can make Bruges Lace; and the popular Milanese Lace, as well as Russian and French lace."