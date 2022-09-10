Best Shrewsbury pubs and bars according to Tripadvisor after pub crawl praise

The Loopy Shrew, Shrewsbury

The county town has recently been named the third best location in England for a pub crawl.

The Anchor Inn, The Loopy Shrew, House of Grain and Severn Social have been rated some of the best pubs in Shrewsbury, according to Tripadvisor customer reviews.

The Loopy Shrew, Shrewsbury

It comes after research by Stag and Hen Weekends– an activity and events organiser– named Shrewsbury the third best location in England for a pub crawl.

Shrewsbury was listed as the third best destination with 56 pubs and bars per 10 square miles, beating the cities of Portsmouth, Bath, Bristol and Liverpool.

According to the online travel company, The Anchor Inn was given a five star rating– with 248 reviews– and visitors agree that staff are welcoming and the pub offers good quality food and drink.

One customer wrote: "Fantastic pub with excellent and super friendly staff, truly delicious home cooked food and a great selection of drinks on offer.

"Would recommend you book a table if you’re planning on eating here as it’s a popular venue for pre-theatre visitors.

"Oh and I almost hate to say this but, this place can’t be beaten on value for money. I really don’t know how they do it."

The Loopy Shrew, Bellstone, was rated four out of five stars on the website, with customers highlighting the great customer service and atmosphere.

House of Grain on the Wyle Cop was rated four and a half stars out of five, with customers commenting on the atmosphere and selection of drinks.

Harry Wyatt from the House of Grain

Once customer labelled it a 'gem' saying: "Stumbled across this gem when catching up with friends, went in for a drink and quick bite and was not disappointed.

"Warm, modern but keeping its historical character it has a great beer selection and and the the menu is very well balanced.

"If you just want a light bite –best chicken wings I have had–or a proper evening meal. When back in town, I will be making this the first stop."

Severn Social, Frankwell, also received four and a half stars out of five – with 108 reviews– and customers made special mention of the fantastic cocktails.

Severn Social, Shrewsbury. Blue moon burger.