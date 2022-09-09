Shrewsbury Proms to go ahead

Holly Teague

Starring Shropshire Soprano Holly Teague, the West Midlands Proms Orchestra and Shrewsbury's Male Voice Choir, the show is billed as a celebration of classical music under the stars.

But the event was in doubt after the Queen's death at the age of 96 yesterday, with the BBC cancelling the concluding two nights of Last Nights of The Proms which were due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall.

Organisers of the Shrewsbury proms met last night and decided to go ahead with the concert, at The West Midlands Showground which the Queen visited in 1975 when she opened the Presidents Pavilion.

Musical director Justin Klekot said: "We are so deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

"After careful consideration over the past few hours we have made the decision to go ahead with the Proms in the Park as planned with an adjusted musical programme that will celebrate the life of our late Queen.

"We believe the Proms will be a fitting tribute to someone who has served us all impeccably throughout the years and we hope you will all join us on Saturday to raise a song in her memory."

Peter Metcalfe from UKAC events who are organising the show said the programme of music was being tweaked and re-vamped to reflect the sombre mood of the nation but would include a celebration of the monarch's life.

He said: "It was a difficult decision but we think people will want to come out and celebrate her wonderful life and service to the country - the programme of music will reflect that and it should be a very poignant occasion with a few tears but, we hope, some laughter as well."