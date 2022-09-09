'She meant so much to me!' Lord Lieutenant for Shropshire pays tribute to the Queen at Shrewsbury Castle

Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner arrives at Shrewsbury Castle to sign the book of condolence.

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that the longest-serving monarch had died peacefully in her sleep at Balmoral, and today Salopians were out in force to pay their respects.

At 9am, the Lord Lieutenant for Shropshire Anna Turner, the Queen's representative in the county, attended Shrewsbury Castle, where she wrote a message in the book of condolence, and laid flowers. She wrote: "We mourn profoundly the loss of an exemplary monarch." The sky was overcast and the atmosphere quiet.

I’m at Shrewsbury Castle this morning where Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner - the Queen’s representative in the county, has arrived to sign a book of condolence pic.twitter.com/QSBuVgCygW — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 9, 2022

The Lord Lieutenant said: "She meant so much to me. I used her as an example because she was perfect in my world. I always ask myself the question 'Would the Queen have done it like that?' when I did anything. I'm absolutely devastated today. I hardly slept last night because, although she's 96 and we might have expected it, it's still comes as a horrible shock when it actually happens. But I have to say that I'm really happy for her family that it happened somewhere that she loves and she died with such dignity."

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton was also at the castle to write in the book of condolence. She said she felt the Queen's words after the 9/11 tragedy took on more poignancy following Her Majesty's death. "Grief is the price we pay for love," said Councillor Picton. "I was quite emotional when it was announced. She had been the most unbelievable monarch."

Councillor Picton was lucky enough to see Her Majesty in the flesh in 1987 in Portsmouth at Bicentennial celebrations for Australia, where she was responsible for looking after some aboriginal musicians and dancers. "Her smile just lit up the room," she added.

Lezley Picton signs the book of condolence at Shrewsbury Castle

The Lord Lieutenant, Councillor Picton and other leaders then left for a morning meeting to discuss local plans related to the Queen's death in the upcoming days. Flowers were laid on a grass bank inside the castle, and more bouquets are expected to be placed there in the coming days.

At Shrewsbury Abbey, Salopians were invited to write in a book of condolence, light candles and lay flowers. A few bunches of flowers were laid outside early in the morning, with on carrying the simple message: "God bless, and thank you."

Vince Hunt, Shropshire Council Leader Lezley Picton, Anna Turner and Andy Begley at Shrewsbury Castle.

Among the mourners were mother and daughter Sarah and Abi Schofield, from Shrewsbury. Sarah, a health care assistant at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, was on shift when the news was announced.

"The ward went completely silent," she said. "Then people were just whispering 'she's gone'."

A tearful Sarah added: "It made me think back to when I lost my mum. It feels like losing a family member."

Sarah's son Kameron saw the Queen in person back in 2012 at RAF Cosford when he was aged nine. He was a pupil at Crowmoor Primary School in Monkmoor at the time.

"He said she looked just like she did on the TV," said Sarah. What else would you say as a nine-year-old? I remember just being in awe that he'd seen her."

She added: "She did so much for us. She was like a grandparent for everyone. Everybody will miss her."

Michelle Newcombe and fiance Mick Rockett, both from Shrewsbury, also visited the church. They were preparing to go out for a meal when the announcement was made.

"It's such a sad day," said Michelle. "She was a rock for a lot of people," added Mick.

The went to Casa Naranjo in town, but Michelle said: "We didn't know what to do with ourselves. We raised a glass to the Queen."

She believes the death of Prince Philip will have had a significant impact on the Queen. "It broke my heart watching her on her own at the funeral," she said. "They were together 70 years. They say after that long one can't live without the other."

Another mourner, Debora Harris, wrote in Shrewsbury Abbey's book of condolence: "You kept your promise. Thank you. Now rest."

She said she remembers being "so excited" as a seven or eight-year-old when the Queen visited Shrewsbury to open the Shirehall. "My mum took me down. It was absolutely packed with people."