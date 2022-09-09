Proclamation event to mark King Charles III to be held in Shrewsbury

The event will be a proclamation of the new Sovereign, King Charles III.

The event follows the death of The Queen and will take place at the bandstand at The Quarry, Shrewsbury, from 1pm.

It will see the High Sheriff of Shropshire reading the proclamation, and follows the proclamation being delivered at St James’s Palace, and in Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

The proclamation of the new sovereign is a tradition dating back centuries to announce the accession, which takes place on the death of the reigning monarch.

The public are invited to attend the event and those planning to come are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before it starts.

The ceremony is expected to take around 15 minutes.

Vince Hunt, Chairman of Shropshire Council, said: “The proclamation of the new Sovereign is a very old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries.

“The ceremony does not create a new King. It announces the accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch. Now, when modern communication conveys news around the globe in an instant, the proclamation is no longer the means by which people learn for the first time that they have a new monarch.

“Sunday, however, is one of the first occasions when communities have an opportunity to come together and reflect on the moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving monarch came to an end and our new sovereign succeeded.

“I do hope you will join us, whether in person or online.”

Shropshire Council is planning to livestream the event on its social media channels.

The town centre car parks at Bridge Street, St Austin’s Street and the Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre will all close from 6pm on Saturday, September 10, until 4pm on Sunday, September 11, to support arrangements for the proclamation.

Victoria Avenue and Priory Road will also be closed to through traffic from 8am until 4pm on Sunday.

Further to this, parking will be suspended on Victoria Avenue, Priory Road and St Chads Terrace from 6pm on Saturday, September 10, until 4pm on Sunday, September 11.

To assist during the proclamation ceremony, St Chads Terrace will also be closed to through traffic between approximately 12.25pm and 2pm on Sunday.

High Street, which is usually closed during the day over a weekend, will now remain open all day on Sunday to assist access.

There will be further minimal local parking restrictions on Castle Street and Lower Claremont Bank as required.

Anyone travelling into Shrewsbury by car to attend the proclamation is recommended to use the main car parks at Frankwell, St Julian’s Friars, Abbey Foregate or Raven Meadows MSCP to access The Quarry.

Car parking within the Shrewsbury river loop is expected to be very limited, and anyone wanting to attend the Proclamation is encouraged to consider this, travel early and, where possible, walk or cycle to the event.