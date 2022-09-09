Injunction could be enforced after diggers pictured on community land in £550,000 sale row

Construction vehicles have been pictured at Greenfields Recreation Ground

Construction vehicles were pictured at part of Greenfields Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury which has been the centre of a legal dispute after Shrewsbury Town Council sold it to a housing developer in 2017.

Greenfields Community Group campaigners got involved in a tug of war over the land which is due to end up in the Supreme Court this December, and after an independent report found that legally the land should have been designated for community use, the council "unreservedly" apologised to group members in June. The authority vowed to return the land as well as look at its own policies and processes.

This week, council leader Alan Mosley told campaigners in a meeting that the council had been advised "unequivocally" by a planning barrister not to get involved in mediation or discussion with the current landowner - KSE Developments - until after the Supreme Court hearing.

But a day later, pictures were taken of diggers at the site, sparking concern among campaigners.

Dr Peter Day, who has led the campaign, said: "We have been asked to document it at the moment. Our legal team has written to the developer's legal team to ask what is happening. If there is work being done at the site, there needs to be an injuction."

In Monday's meeting, Mr Mosley said: "A comprehensive evaluation has been undertaken and assessment of land values provided. We sought and have received legal advice from a planning barrister on a number of issues with a report to be provided under exempt items. However, he gave unequivocal advice that no mediation or discussion with the landowner should take place until after the publication and careful evaluation of the Supreme Court's outcome."

Campaigners in attendance were frustrated to hear the update, and suggested the land value would continue to rise, meaning it will cost the council more money to buy it back.