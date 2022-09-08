'Impossible to replace!' Shropshire Council leads county's tributes to The Queen

File photo dated 04/05/93 of Queen Elizabeth II at a state banquet at Budapest's Parliament during her state visit to Hungary. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Martin Keene/PA Wire.

Speaking shortly after the news was confirmed, Councillor Lezley Picton, said the Queen's service to the nation had been incomparable.

She said: "It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her fortitude, stability and love for the UK and Commonwealth is without comparison.

"For many of us she is all we have ever known and impossible to replace."

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin, spoke of his sadness at the news.

He said: “The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a great national loss and a very sad day for the whole nation. We will shortly be opening books of condolence and making other arrangements for residents of the borough to express their thoughts and sympathies.”

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Raj Mehta, added: “On behalf of the councillors and staff of Telford & Wrekin Council and the residents of our borough, I would like to express the great sadness felt here at the news of the death of The Queen.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the Royal Family at this time.”

The Queen's representative in the county, Anna Turner, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, has spoken of her sorrow at the news.

She said: “I would like to express huge sadness on the death of our much loved and respected Queen. She has been the longest reigning monarch in British history. We will miss her for the sense of continuity and stability she has given us during a time of rapid social, cultural and technological change.

“We have enjoyed her dignified manner and the love given to her people for all the years of her reign. It is with deep affection and admiration we remember her, but now we have to look forward to the reign of a new monarch.”

Councillor Vince Hunt, Chairman of Shropshire Council, added: “Please know that our whole county, and all of us at Shropshire Council, are deeply saddened by the news of the death of H.M. The Queen. The people of Shropshire are in mourning and their thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.

“We know that many people will want to express their sadness by laying flowers and we will share venue details soon. Books of condolence will also be available to sign in various public places across the county and Union flags will be flown at half-mast.”

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan, said: "I am truly saddened by the loss of The Queen and my thoughts this evening are with all members of the Royal Family.

"Queen Elizabeth II was loved by millions of people in the UK and across the world – including here in North Shropshire.

"The scale of the celebrations for this year’s Platinum Jubilee demonstrated just how dearly she is valued.

"I am sure that everybody across North Shropshire will join me in paying tribute to a monarch who acted with dignity and grace during nearly a century of public service.

"When turbulence rocked the nation, The Queen remained a beacon of calmness and solidity whose natural leadership reassured a nation.

"The coming period will be one of great sadness and loss but also pride as we reflect on her reign – one which is fully deserving of celebration."

Ludlow's MP, Philip Dunne, spoke of the Queen's devotion, saying: "The Queen has been our inspiration, and guiding presence in public life for most of our lives. She devoted her life to leading the Nation and Commonwealth. Her loss will be deeply felt by the Royal Family, the organisations she supported and all her admirers in the UK and beyond."

Telford MP Lucy Allan offered her sympathies to the Royal Family, adding: "Grateful thanks for a life of service and devotion to the nation.

"My deepest condolences to the Royal Family. Rest in peace."

Montgomeryshire MP, Craig Williams, offered his thanks for the Queen's "unrivalled leadership" and her "life of service".

He said: "I am deeply moved that Her Majesty The Queen has passed away.

"Our great United Kingdom has lost its most loyal servant and the Royal Family have lost a beloved family member.