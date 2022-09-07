Notification Settings

Shrewsbury road to close for improvement work

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyPublished:

Road improvements will be carried out on a road in Shrewsbury later this month.

Work is to be carried out in Shrewsbury

Action is being taken at Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury on September 23 and 26 from 6.30pm-11pm.

During the work – which will see the repair of potholes and other defects using a Multihog machine – the road will be closed where it meets Frankwell roundabout.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: "Signed diversions will be in place, and access to residential and business properties within the works will be maintained during the closures.

"The work will be carried out as safely and quickly as possible and people are thanked for their understanding while this important work is carried out.

"Please note that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances."

Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and at https://one.network/

