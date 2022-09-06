Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks toward his wife Carrie Johnson and well-wishers as they leave Downing Street, London. Mr Johnson will now travel to Balmoral for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II to formally resign as Prime Minister. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Speaking as Boris Johnson left for Balmoral he said it had been an emotional and difficult speech to listen to.

"I was very much opposed to the removal of the prime minister," he said.

"He had been doing a brilliant job under very difficult circumstances. But the majority of my parliamentary colleagues did not share my views and that's why the contest took place.

"I wish him the best for his future and I am sure we haven't seen the last of Boris Johnson."