Speaking as Boris Johnson left for Balmoral he said it had been an emotional and difficult speech to listen to.
"I was very much opposed to the removal of the prime minister," he said.
"He had been doing a brilliant job under very difficult circumstances. But the majority of my parliamentary colleagues did not share my views and that's why the contest took place.
"I wish him the best for his future and I am sure we haven't seen the last of Boris Johnson."
He said he hoped the party would unite behind Liz Truss before the next election in two years.