Resurfacing work planned on these Shrewsbury roads

The A5112. Image: Google

Whitchurch Road (A5112) and Battlefield Road are to be resurfaced between September 19 and October 8.

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways Alliance, Kier and WSP and will improve the roads’ surface and make them safer for all road users.

To minimise disruption work will be carried out overnight, from 8pm to 6am.

September 19 to October 1 (8pm to 6am) will see resurfacing of A5112 Whitchurch Road – Harlescott Lane to Heathgates roundabout.

And from September 26 to October 8 (8pm to 6am), resurfacing will take place on Battlefield Road.

During the work, access to businesses, including supermarkets, and properties will be maintained – by contacting a gateman on the day – and pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised vehicles will be able to pass through.

A council spokesman said: "Measures have been taken to reduce disruption for local residents as much as possible, but we apologise in advance for any disruption.

"Residents living on Windermere Road, Rydal Avenue, Grasmere Road, Coniston Road, Whitchurch Road, south of Wickes, will ned to exit out of Coniston, take an immediate left onto the A5112 then an immediate right onto Rosedale.

"Residents living on Kendal Road, Ambleside, Centurion Park, Whitchurch Road, north of Wickes, will need to exit out of Kendal Road take an immediate left onto the A5112 then an immediate right onto Haughmond Avenue."