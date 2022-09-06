Notification Settings

Resurfacing work planned for major town routes

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

Resurfacing work will take place on two major Shrewsbury roads in the coming weeks,

Red area shows closure area and green roads show diversion routes through the Whitchurch Road work
Shropshire Council said that the work would be taking place on Whitchurch Road – the A5112, and Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury.

It will be carried out overnight in an effort to cut down on disruption.

Both sets of work will be between 8pm and finish at 6am.

The first will be Whitchurch Road, from Harlescott Lane to Heathgates roundabout, starting on September 19, and finishing on October 1.

The second will be Battlefield Road, from September 26 to October 8.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "During the works, access to businesses – including supermarkets, and properties will be maintained – by contacting a gateman on the day – and pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised vehicles will be able to pass through.

"A diversion will be in place for all other traffic."

Residents living on Windermere Road, Rydal Avenue, Grasmere Road, Coniston Road, and Whitchurch Road south of Wickes, will need to exit out of Coniston, take an immediate left onto the A5112 then an immediate right onto Rosedale.

Residents living on Kendal Road, Ambleside, Centurion Park, and Whitchurch Road north of Wickes, will need to exit out of Kendal Road take an immediate left onto the A5112 then an immediate right onto Haughmond Avenue.

Dominic Robertson

