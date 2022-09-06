Notification Settings

Quaint village pub owned by same family for 100 years is up for sale as owners look to retire

By Lauren HillShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A quaint Shropshire pub with a modern, four-bedroom living space is on the market.

The New Inn. Picture: Rightmove
The New Inn. Picture: Rightmove

Having been run by the same family since 1915, The New Inn, at Hook-a-Gate, is being listed on Rightmove for £395,000.

Located just south of Shrewsbury and a short drive from the Shropshire Hills, the village pub has a surprisingly chic inside.

The hallway to the living area. Picture: Rightmove

The beautifully furnished home has been painted with modern grey and cream tones and has some quirky decor in the hallway and lounge, posing quite a difference from the old-time style on the other side of the wall.

The domestic kitchen. Picture: Rightmove

On the ground floor, you'll find a bar, two restaurant areas, a commercial kitchen and customer toilets, along with the domestic lounge, kitchen and toilet. The pub and dining rooms have space for a total of 60 customers.

Exposed beams make the bar area look very traditional. Picture: Rightmove
A cosy dining area. Picture: Rightmove
Seating in the bar. Picture: Rightmove

Outside, there is a large terrace for a pint on a sunny day and considerable amount of car parking space.

The business is said to be free of ties, which means it is not run by a particular brewery and the owners are able to sell beers of their choosing.

It has been run by the existing family for over 100 years, but with the proprietors retiring, it is now being 'reluctantly offered'.

The spacious terrace with plants and benches. Picture: Rightmove

Located on Longden Road, the property is just four miles south-west of Shrewsbury town centre, and in close proximity of the national road network with good transport links to Oswestry.

The New Inn pub in 1965.

Purchased by Robert Hunter in 1915, the pub has been passed down the generations, firstly to son Denis and then grandson Rod before being run by Rod's former wife, Debbie.

You can find the listing at rightmove.co.uk/properties/124244633

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

