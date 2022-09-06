Photography classes beginning next week

A picture of the English Bridge in Shrewsbury by class leader Richard Bishop

The Shrewsbury School of Photography returns with evening classes at Church Stretton on Tuesday, September 13, and Belvidere School, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, September 14.

Programme leader, Richard Bishop said: "Our classes are ideal for those new to digital SLR photography, or who have used their camera for some time but would like to learn the basics from the beginning.

“Photography is often made out to be more complicated than it really need be. It is often masked in misleading mythology and if you are wondering how you would cope on a photography course we have the perfect solution.

“Students will get the technical know-how from the outset to start making the most of their digital cameras, whilst developing a creative approach to photography."

James Russell from the Outdoor Depot, Church Stretton said: “If you’re having trouble understanding your F Stops from your apertures and your ISOs from your white balance this is the perfect solution. I was completely confused until I went on this course headed up by pro photographer Richard Bishop.

“He breaks things down to make things easy to understand, he also makes you realise that its the person behind the DSLR camera that makes the biggest difference."

Richard added: “Anyone can enrol on the courses. Don’t worry if you are a complete beginner; we assume nothing in advance. All you need is the desire to discover, interact and respond to the theoretical and practical input of the sessions.

“We will also be resuming one day courses in Shrewsbury town centre soon.”