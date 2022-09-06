Developers say '80 per cent of homes complete' at new Shrewsbury housing estate

A computer-generated image of Bellway’s The Spinney development in Shrewsbury, where more than 80 per cent of the homes have now been built

Bellway West Midlands is delivering 164 homes at The Spinney, based off Oteley Road in the town.

The developer says it has completed 122 of the 139 houses for private sale at the site and has also finished construction on 15 of the 25 affordable homes for rent and shared ownership.

Marie Richards, Sales Director at Bellway West Midlands, said: “Construction work at The Spinney is progressing extremely well, having been driven by the high demand for homes at the development.

"We have already taken 113 reservations, which accounts for just over 80 per cent of the 122 homes that will be available to buy on the open market.

“There has been a real mix of purchasers, from young first-time buyers wanting to get their feet on the property ladder to people downsizing and families keen to move to a bigger home with more space. These buyers have proved to be a combination of both local people and purchasers moving to Shrewsbury from further afield.