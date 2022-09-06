Call for health bosses to face public over controversial Shrewsbury health hub as consultation put back

Shrewsbury town councillors unanimously backed a motion calling for an extraordinary public meeting about the Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub, as it was revealed the planned autumn/winter consultation has been temporarily shelved.

The proposal would affect 45,000 patients, and a number of concerns have been raised including transport links to the site, as well as the possibility of patients losing the personal contact of having the same doctor treating them. NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System bosses said the move represents a significant investment, and Marden Medical Practice doctors recently insisted the personal contact would not be lost and its patients would continue to be treated by the same GPs.

Councillor Kate Halliday, chair of Shrewsbury Town Council's working group set up to scrutinise the project, put forward the motion at a Shrewsbury Town Council's full council meeting.

She said transport is the main concern, with the ICS' preferred location being land at Oteley Road near Shrewsbury Town FC's Montgomery Waters Meadow.

"There is practically no public transport for the area," she said. "There are also concerns around losing contact with GPs."

She also criticised the lack of other options being put on the table. "It feels like this is the only option."

Councillor Bernie Bentick said he has recently spoken to leaders within the ICS at "director level", and had been told the consultation planned October to December this year has been postponed. He added that he believes the feedback exercise has been delayed due to "public outrage", and afterwards described the postponement as a "small victory" for campaigners.

The hub would be financed by NHS England and could open in summer 2025.

After the meeting, Councillor Halliday said: “I am very pleased that Shrewsbury Town Council voted unanimously in favour of the resolution, which aims to allow the people of Shrewsbury to have their on the health hub. Residents have expressed a great deal of concern about these proposals, including lack of information about the services and their claimed benefits, and issues regarding travel. There are also concerns about the consultation. We still do not know whether other options will be provided, or whether the hub is the only choice for residents in Shrewsbury. We will invite leaders from health and Shropshire Council to the meeting and we believe that members of the public have the right to put their questions to the people who are proposing such a massive change to how health services are delivered.

"We are keen that the consultation process is carried out adequately and now Shrewsbury Town Council has voted in favour of the resolution it allows us to consider accessing legal advice on the process. We are also keen to understand how GP surgeries and the ICS will communicate with residents so that everybody can be involved in the consultation process which is scheduled to begin in October.”