Washing machine ablaze in Shrewsbury house fire

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Fire crews were called to a house blaze where a washing machine was alight.

The fire happened in St George's Street, Frankwell, Shrewsbury shortly after 9am. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.14am on Monday, September 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

"One washing machine on ground floor involved in fire. Crews extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet and one thermal imaging camera.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

