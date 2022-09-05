Washing machine ablaze in Shrewsbury house fire

The fire happened in St George's Street, Frankwell, Shrewsbury shortly after 9am. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.14am on Monday, September 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

"One washing machine on ground floor involved in fire. Crews extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet and one thermal imaging camera.