Suspected unexploded bomb that closed major Shropshire road turned out to be false alarm

Shrewsbury

A suspected unexploded bomb that closed a major Shropshire road turned out to be nothing more than an old piece of machinery.

Nesscliffe bypass. Picture: Google
The Nesscliffe bypass was closed in both directions for more than two hours on Sunday morning as the bomb squad attended the scene.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Around 10am yesterday (Sunday September 4) we received a report of a suspected unexploded ordnance near Nesscliffe Service on the A5.

"The road was closed while Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers attended."

But when the bomb squad examined it, police say it was "found to be a piece of old plant machinery that posed no danger to the public."

The road was reopened around 1pm.

Traffic had been diverted through Nesscliffe village while the incident was ongoing.

Shrewsbury
