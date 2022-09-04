Interfaith day in Shrewsbury hailed a great success

Ukrainian dance.

Shrewsbury United Reformed Church was turned into a colourful celebration of 'all faiths and none' on Saturday as around 400 people gathered to learn about each others beliefs, and eat their food!

Football loving John Mustafa, the founder of Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum, said: "For the last two years we could not hold the event, but it was really successful event.

"About 400 people attended aged from four and five to 70 and 80. We had lots of people from Eastern Europe and Ukraine, and Syria, who came to find new friends - and it brought everyone together. It was a success!"

A Multicultural interfaith day at Shrewsbury United Reformed Church. In Picture: Ukrainian boy Tim age 6, living in Shrewsbury.

Mr Mustafa added: "There was dancing, music and food, face painting and lots of activities. The police and fire service came along too. It was a brilliant experience. We will hold it again next year."

Mr Mustafa, aged 62, a former restaurateur and resident of Shrewsbury for more than 38 years, set up the town's interfaith forum in 2009 following the London Underground bombings.

"The media was saying that Muslims were to blame, which upset me as a Muslim who has lived in Shrewsbury for a long time. The URC minister and I discussed it and a group was formed in 2009."

The URC has kindly let the group meet at the English Bridge/Coleham site every second Tuesday.

Ukrainian dancers and Scottish Dancers.

The forum holds two events each year. The second event will be in December and the Multi Religion Celebration Festival will be for all the faiths to share their various festive celebrations.