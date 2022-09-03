National Trust support group mark's 50th anniversary

David Brown, president of the Shropshire National Trust Social and Support Group, talks with Attingham Park's head gardener, Maddy Calder.

More than 80 members of the Shropshire National Trust Social and Supporter Group attended a celebration at Attingham Park, outside Shrewsbury, which included the planting of a cherry tree in the attraction's walled garden to commemorate the occasion.

The group, which is not part of the National Trust, but is affiliated to the organisation, raises funds through talks, outings, and guided walks, to support projects at the charity's sites across Shropshire, including Attingham, Wenlock Edge, Dudmaston, Benthall Hall and Sunnycroft.

In the past 10 years it has given around £30,000 to support projects at the county venues.

The celebration, which was held at Attingham on Friday was opened with the planting of the cherry tree in the walled garden and followed by afternoon tea, served partly in the mansion and partly on the lawn.

It was followed by toasts to the organisation's President, David Brown, who was one of the founding members of the group in 1972, and its chairman, Thelma Foster.

Celebration cake was also part of the occasion before the guests were treated to a special talk from Attingham staff on the subject of Lady Berwick's clothing and possessions.

The event was attended by a number of staff and volunteers at Attingham, as well as the as the National Trust's regional director, Paul Forecast.

Elaine Bradley, talks secretary with the group, said it had been a wonderful occasion, and thanked the staff and volunteers at Attingham for doing their bit to mark the anniversary.

She said: "It was absolutely lovely, it was so lovely, everyone was in a celebratory mood and the staff and volunteers were amazing."

Mrs Bradley said the group were united by their passion for the National Trust and its work to safeguard some of the country's finest history.

She said that the funds raised by the group were to help make sure that the "treasures are not lost".

She said they did what they could to help with smaller projects that might not be within the national budget, and that the group provided a different way to support the National Trust for those who may not be able to physically volunteer.

The group holds talks from September to April at the Trinity Centre in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, along with a host of other events throughout the year.