Track defect at Wellington cancels trains in Shropshire

By Sue AustinShrewsbury

One of Shropshire's major rail lines was blocked on Friday afternoon after a reported track defect.

Trains between Shrewsbury and Wellington have been cancelled for much of the day after a safety inspection of the track at Wellington.

Train companies West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales warned passengers that services running through the station may be cancelled or terminating at Wellington.

West Midlands Railway said: "The line is blocked in both directions between Wellington and Shrewsbury following a reported track defect.

"Road transport is operating between these points. The majority of our train services are still operating between Wellington & Birmingham New Street."

Transport for Wales told passengers that tickets were being accepted on West Midlands services between Birmingham New Street and Crewe in both directions.

Disruption was expected to last until around 2pm.

