New park and ride stops in time for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings opening

The Flaxmill in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has confirmed that Shrewsbury’s Harlescott park and ride service is to add additional stops outside and opposite the town’s Flaxmill Maltings, when the newly restored site opens to visitors on Saturday, September 10.

The stop for people coming from the park and ride site will be immediately across the road from the Flaxmill Maltings, near the junction to Hallcroft Court.

The stop to return to the park and ride site will be in a new bus layby across the road from Frank Painter & Sons.

To access the new stops, tickets must be bought at the Harlescott park and ride site beforehand.

People will then be able to use the service as normal and access all the stops on the Harlescott park and ride route.

Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings project lead with Historic England, said: “We are delighted that there will be a new park and ride stop right outside Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. With limited parking on site we encourage visitors to walk, cycle or use public transport whenever possible.

“The new dedicated park and ride stops will make it even easier for people to access the fantastic new exhibition, shop and Turned Wood Café when they open on Saturday, September 10.

“We’d like to thank Shropshire Council for working with us to arrange for the service operator, Arriva, to extend the park and ride to include Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for transport, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to work with Arriva to introduce a new park and ride stop outside the Flaxmill Maltings.

“This really will make it quick and easy for people to travel to and from this magnificent site following its extensive renovation and eagerly-awaited opening – and without having to worry about parking.”