Shropshire fire crews called out to eight grass blazes in one day

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Fire crews from across the county were called out to no fewer than eight fires on Friday.

In the morning a crew from Wem took an hour to deal with a muck heap fire at Alkington near Whitchurch while a crew from Newport dealt with an undergrowth fire at Adams Grammar School.

Just after midday a fire appliance from Telford went to Longden, near Shrewsbury, to an out-of-control bonfire that had spread to grassland. Advice was given to the caller after the fire was extinguished.

Another lunchtime bonfire at Magnolia Drive, Telford, was extinguished by a Shrewsbury fire crew after a 12.30pm call out with a third bonfire at Doddington, Hopton Wavers at 1.30pm.

At Barn Farm Drive, Arleston, a fire crew from Wellington had to put out a small grass fire.