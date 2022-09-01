'Poorly pruned': Shrewsbury environment boss on the hunt over tree damage

Damage was caused by "poor pruning"

An established field maple tree in the Rea Brook Local Nature Reserve has been cut back in such a way that it could sustain further damage, Shrewsbury Town Council has said.

Jim Goldsmith, countryside and green space manager for the council, said: “The field maple has been poorly pruned, which may leave it open to fungal or bacterial colonisation.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying who carried out this work, which we believe happened some time this month (August). The work was undertaken over a public right of way within the boundary of the town council’s Rea Brook Local Nature Reserve behind Summit Close.

“If a tree surgeon has been employed to carry out this work, any van used could well have been parked in either Summit Close or along White Hart

“If anyone has seen anything, please get in touch with either the Town Council or via West Mercia Police, quoting Crime Number 22/84200/22.”

Anyone wanting to get in touch with the town council, can e-mail Jim Goldsmith at jim.goldsmith@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk