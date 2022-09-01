Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Poorly pruned': Shrewsbury environment boss on the hunt over tree damage

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

An environment boss has urged the public to help him track down those responsible for damaging a tree in a Shrewsbury nature reserve.

Damage was caused by "poor pruning"
Damage was caused by "poor pruning"

An established field maple tree in the Rea Brook Local Nature Reserve has been cut back in such a way that it could sustain further damage, Shrewsbury Town Council has said.

Jim Goldsmith, countryside and green space manager for the council, said: “The field maple has been poorly pruned, which may leave it open to fungal or bacterial colonisation.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying who carried out this work, which we believe happened some time this month (August). The work was undertaken over a public right of way within the boundary of the town council’s Rea Brook Local Nature Reserve behind Summit Close.

“If a tree surgeon has been employed to carry out this work, any van used could well have been parked in either Summit Close or along White Hart

“If anyone has seen anything, please get in touch with either the Town Council or via West Mercia Police, quoting Crime Number 22/84200/22.”

Anyone wanting to get in touch with the town council, can e-mail Jim Goldsmith at jim.goldsmith@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk

The cost of the remedial works to try and save the tree will be undertaken at Shrewsbury Town Council’s expense.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Environment
Politics
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News