Community groups urged to apply for slice of £15k funding

Veolia UK and Shropshire Council have teamed up to offer a £15,000 EnviroGrant scheme.

It is the first time the grants will be available in the Shropshire Council area, and the initiative enables clubs or groups to apply for up to £1,000 in funding for projects that benefit the local community or environment.

Steve Mitchell, regional director for Veolia said: “We are thrilled to launch our very first EnviroGrant scheme in Shropshire and offer some funding and support to groups and clubs across the county.

"We all know how much we rely on those in our communities and we are looking forward to receiving applications and supporting some fantastic projects."

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Veolia to help provide this funding to the local groups.

"This is a really good example of how the council works with our partners to benefit the local community and I encourage all eligible groups to apply."

The EnviroGrant scheme is aimed at groups who are looking to improve areas, from planting wildflowers to clearing paths to enable access.

The scheme opens for applications on Monday, September 5, and closes on Monday, October 31.

To apply just visit www.veolia.co.uk/shropshire.