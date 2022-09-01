Attingham park to host outdoor production of theatre classic

Attingham Park will be hosting Illyria's production of the Pirate of Penzance.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, will be setting the stage for ‘The Pirates of Penzance’, from Illyria, on the evening of Friday, September 9.

Rebekah Taylor, Attingham senior programming and partnerships officer, said they were excited to be hosting the production.

She said: "The Illyria theatre productions are always popular at Attingham and we are looking forward to their latest performance.

"Their adaptation of The Pirates of Penzance is set to be a fantastic evening of fun and laughter and all in the unique setting of Attingham Park.”

Packed-full of memorable songs, Illyria's outdoor theatre performance will start at 6.30pm on Friday, September 9.

Tickets for the outdoor theatre production cost £15 for an adult and £10 for children over seven.

They are available from www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on

Online sales end at midnight on Thursday, September 8, and any remaining tickets will be available to purchase on the day from visitor reception.

Ticket holders are asked to dress for the weather, take a blanket or camping chair to sit on, as well as their own picnic.