Shropshire fire crews bring large grass fires under control

By Deborah HardimanShrewsbury

Fire crews have been tackling a string of grass fires in Shrewsbury and Telford.

Firefighters used buckets of water to douse smouldering on land in Pulrose Walk, Reabrook, at about 4pm on Tuesday. They left the area at 4.26pm.

About 90 minutes later the firefighters went to land off the A49 Shrewsbury Road between Hadnall and Preston Brockhurst to tackle a large grass fire involving an area of 33ft x 16ft. The team Shrewsbury a hose reel jet and a specialist camera to put it out. they left the area at 7.45pm.

A short time later two crews attended Hollinswood Road Central Park, in Telford, after reports of a third fire in the open

The crews based at Telford Central left the site shortly after 8.05pm.

Around 30 firefighters tackled a large field fire next to the Severn Valley Railway earlier.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

