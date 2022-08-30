New volunteer led-service launched at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Royal Voluntary Service

Volunteers are based with the Discharge Lounge at the hospital.

The new service is part of the charity’s Supporting Your Recovery offering and is designed to help patients to settle back in at home following a stay in hospital.

A spokesperson said: "If a patient is in need of help with transport home and a call the next day, or if they need a few weeks extra practical and emotional support whilst getting back on their feet following a hospital stay, the local branch of the Royal Voluntary Service says it it there to help."

The new service is working alongside Royal Voluntary Service’s existing Shropshire Good Neighbours team.

"Shropshire Good Neighbours service is another form of support from the charity, and has been running for over 10 years to support older people in Shropshire," the spokesperson said.

"Through the service, volunteers can take people to appointments, help with shopping, make 'safe and well' calls or pop in for a visit and a chat."

People interested in volunteering with the Supporting Your Recovery service can call 07815 461451