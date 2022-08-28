Brandon reaches Shropshire on his trek across England

Brandon Dodd and Fifi

Brandon Dodds, 25, is travelling from Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland, to the Lizard in Cornwall, carrying his possessions, including his tent - and Fifi - on his back.

He reached Shrewsbury on Saturday and is planning to trek south towards Bishop's Castle and onto the Offa's Dyke path over the next week.

"It started as a personal challenge but I have met so many homeless people on the way I want to try to help," he said.

"I am having some pretty rough times finding somewhere to sleep but I have a tent, a stove and even a mobile solar panel for charging my phone," Brandon said.

"Many people I have chatted to have absolutely nothing."

One of his toughest nights was in a graveyard in a storm.

"I don't know what was worse, the weather or the spooky graves - I didn't sleep much that night."

He said Fifi was a brilliant companion.

"I've had her since she was a puppy, she is such a contented dog and loves people."

Brandon, who is from Northumberland, said he had met some wonderful people on his travels and had had such a lot of help.

"I am also looking for somewhere to eventually site my indoor farming business, CubeRootUK which my parents are managing at the moment," he said.

"We want to revolutionise the way foods can be grown, prepared and consumed in the UK from indoor vertical farming to DIY sprouting kits, using what mother nature offers."

He plans to return home in two months time after reaching Cornwall.