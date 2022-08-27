Extraordinary meeting to be called over Shrewsbury health hub plans

Councillor Kate Halliday

The meeting to consider the Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub will be proposed at Shrewsbury Town Council's next full council meeting. Councillors want a public meeting with bosses from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire Council, GP surgeries and patient groups.

The plans, which could see six surgeries close down and move into a hub in Meole Brace, have been met with criticism and concern over transport links and accessibility.

Bosses from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin believe the move would represent significant investment in the town's GP services.

Shrewsbury Town Council set up a health hub working group in response to concerns from constituents.

Councillor Kate Halliday, chair of the group, said: “This cross-party working group reflects the concerns of residents including how the consultation process is being conducted and issues with travel and parking if the hub goes ahead. The feeling is that there has been a lack of information about the hub to date, including evidence to support the benefits that it is claimed the hub will bring.

"The working party will ask the full council to call a public meeting involving chief executives and leaders from the ICS, Shropshire Council, GP surgeries and patient groups. We want the residents of Shrewsbury to be able to put questions to those who are proposing these significant changes to how our health services are run, and for leaders to hear first hand the questions and concerns of Shrewsbury people.